Rebautizan ´Mario Kempes´ al estadio Córdoba, una sede de Copa América

BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - El estadio 'Córdoba', que albergará encuentros de la Copa América Argentina-2011, fue rebautizado "Mario Alberto Kempes", en homenaje al delantero nacido en esa provincia, que brilló en el español Valencia y fue máximo goleador del Mundial de Argentina-1978.

Kempes, de 56 años y convertido ahora en comentarista de TV, fue elegido por tratarse del futbolista cordobés de mejor trayectoria en este deporte, informó este lunes la comuna, a 700 Km al noroeste de Buenos Aires.

"Agradezco que el estadio del barrio Chateau Carreras lleve ahora mi nombre. No sé si soy el más indicado, pero me ha tocado en suerte", dijo el 'Matador', autor de seis goles en el Mundial ganado por Argentina en su país.

"Que un estadio lleve tu nombre no es algo que sucede todos los días. Tuvimos la suerte de brindarle una alegría al país en un momento en que las cosas no estaban bien y después se supo de que estaban peor de lo que pensábamos", amplió el ex delantero.

Kempes comenzó su carrera en Instituto de Córdoba, para luego trasladarse a Rosario Central, pero fue en Valencia de España, a mediados de los 70, el club que lo vio en su mejor versión.

Durante sus casi veinte años como jugador, Kempes convirtió 328 goles, pero abrazó la gloria en 1978, cuando fue figura del torneo mundial y autor de dos tantos en la final contra Holanda (3-1).

El estadio de la ciudad de Córdoba está sometido en este momento a refacciones con miras a la Copa América-2011, con una inversión cercana a los 70 millones de pesos (17,5 millones de dólares).