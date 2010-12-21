Henry y Anelka no han renunciado a sus primas del Mundial-2010

"No hablamos mucho. Si hay esperanzas, es del lado de Henry. Anelka, me sorprendería que cediera", declararon las fuentes federativas.

PARÍS (AFP) - Los franceses Nicolas Anelka (Chelsea), y Thierry Henry (New York Red Bulls), son los últimos integrantes de la selección que jugó el Mundial-2010 que no han renunciado a sus primas vinculadas a esa cita, indicaron a la AFP este martes fuentes de la federación gala.

