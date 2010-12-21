David Beckham quiere volver a jugar en Europa

"Tal vez vuelva algún día (a la Premier League) pero dije que sería al Manchester United y que no espero que eso se produzca", dijo el ex centrocampista de los 'Red Devils', sin dar detalles sobre su próximo destino.

"No iré al Milan esta vez porque no es posible integrar el grupo por un periodo de tiempo tan corto. Pero iré a alguna parte porque quiero seguir en forma y conservar las posibilidades de ser convocado con Inglaterra", declaró el inglés, de 35 años.

LONDRES (AFP) - El inglés David Beckham quiere jugar en un club europeo a partir de este invierno (boreal) tras haber terminado la temporada con Los Angeles Galaxy, pero no irá al Milan, como ocurriera en las dos anteriores campañas.

