Once Caldas se consagra campeón de Colombia y va a la Libertadores de 2011

Tolima se las verá en la primera fase de la Libertadores con el Corinthians de Brasil, mientras que Once Caldas disputará el Grupo 1 con Universidad de San Martín de Perú, Libertad de Paraguay y San Luis de México.

Once Caldas, Junior de Barranquilla -campeón del Apertura-2010- y Deportes Tolima -el equipo de mayor puntiación en el año- representarán a Colombia en la Copa Libertadores de 2011.

Dayro Moreno, integrante de la selección colombiana, figura de la Copa Libertadores-2010 y ex jugador del Steaua Bucarest de Rumania y el Atlético Paranaense de Brasil, anotó 16 goles este semestre y Uribe convirtió 13.

Once Caldas -campeón de la Copa Libertadores en 2004- ganó el campeonato de Liga en 1950, el Apertura-2003 y el Apertura-2009, este último en una final ante el Junior de Barranquilla.

Tolima, que el pasado miércoles se impuso 2-1 en el juego de ida, resistió los embates del Once Caldas en el comienzo del compromiso de vuelta de este domingo, en el que los locales atacaron con Castrillón, Dayro Moreno, el volante John Valencia y el lateral Luis Núñez.

Los goles del Once Caldas, conjunto dirigido por el colombiano Juan Carlos Osorio, fueron anotados por Jaime Castrillón (45), Fernando Uribe (53) y Wilson Mena a los 75 minutos, en un partido disputado en el estadio Palogrande de Manizales (300 km al oeste de Bogotá) ante unos 42.000 espectadores.

MANIZALES, Colombia (AFP) - Once Caldas consiguió este domingo su cuarto título de Liga y el boleto a la Copa Libertadores de 2011, al derrotar 3-1 (global 4-3) al visitante Deportes Tolima en el partido de vuelta de la final del Torneo Clausura-2010 del fútbol colombiano.

