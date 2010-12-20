Maradona dice que extraña la selección pero volverá cuando se vaya Grondona

BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - El ídolo deportivo y ex entrenador de la selección argentina de fútbol, Diego Maradona, dijo que todavía piensa en volver a dirigirla y aseguró que a Julio Grondona le queda poco tiempo al frente de la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA), en declaraciones publicadas este lunes.

"¿Seguís teniendo la ilusión de volver a la selección?", le preguntaron y Maradona respondió: "Sí, la extraño. Pero cuando se vayan estos (por Grondona y el secretario técnico de los seleccionados Carlos Bilardo). Les queda poco..."

En una entrevista del diario Clarín, el 'Pelusa' volvió a arremeter contra Grondona, también vicepresidente de la FIFA, y contra Bilardo, a quienes ya había acusado de mentiroso y de traidor, respectivamente, luego de ser despedido en julio pasado tras el fracaso de la selección argentina en el Mundial de Sudáfrica-2010.

Bilardo en la selección "es una estatua porque no suma nada, no lo conoce nadie, no es representativo, los chicos no lo entienden, los grandes cada vez lo entendemos menos. Tendría que dar un paso al costado", afirmó Maradona.

El capitán de la selección campeona México-1986, donde fue dirigido por Bilardo, reiteró que Grondona le había prometido que iba a seguir al frente del equipo albiceleste, pero finalmente la AFA no le renovó contrato y designó como DT a Sergio Batista, hasta entonces entrenador de juveniles.

"Me dijo que me iba a bancar (respaldar), que tenía las puertas del predio (de la AFA) siempre abiertas y a la primera de cambio me echó", sostuvo.

La era del Maradona seleccionador terminó la dura derrota 4-0 ante Alemania en cuartos de final de Sudáfrica-2010.

Maradona fue respaldado por la presidenta Cristina Kirchner, quien había recibido el apoyo del ídolo cuando su gobierno tomó en 2009 la decisión de financiar la transmisión gratuita de los partidos del campeonato argentino que estaba en manos de un grupo privado.