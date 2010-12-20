Finalmente, Tevez se queda en el Manchester City

También es cierto que algunos entrenadores necesitarán refuerzos en el mercado invernal (boreal). Es el caso de Gérard Houllier en el Aston Villa y de Roy Hodgson en el Liverpool, pero no así el de Mancini en los "Citizens".

No obstante, se esperaba que Tevez tuviera una recepción hostil por parte de los hinchas del Manchester City, en caso de ser alineado este lunes contra el Everton, en duelo de la 18ª jornada, pero tras esta información la reacción puede ser por completo otra.

"Me alegro de que en lo sucesivo podamos centrarnos en cuestiones puramente futbolísticas, y mirar hacia adelante. Contando con Carlos, quien seguirá desempeñando un papel importante en el progreso del equipo", añadió.

"El contrato de Carlos no ha cambiado, y tanto Carlos como el club están dispuestos a concentrarse en todo aquello que viene por delante" a nivel deportivo.

No obstante, Tevez se reunió con el entrenador italiano del equipo, Roberto Mancini, el viernes, y después que hablara también con los directivos del club, ha decidido finalmente permanecer en el equipo, al que llegó en 2009 procedente del archirrival de la ciudad, Manchester United.

Tevez había sorprendido al club días pasados, solicitando ser transferido tras afirmar que su relación con los directivos del club de la Premier League se había deteriorado y no había marcha atrás.

