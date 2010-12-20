Ferguson rechaza considerar su retirada

Desde su llegada a Old Trafford en 1986, procedente del Aberdeen, Ferguson ganó 26 trofeos, de los cuales 11 de la Premier League inglesa, dos Ligas de Campeones, una Copa Intercontinental y un Mundial de Clubes.

MANCHESTER, Reino Unido (AFP) - El entrenador del Manchester United, Alex Ferguson, insistió este lunes en que empezará a pensar en retirarse de los 'Red Devils' en el momento en que considere que su estado de salud no le permita continuar trabajando.

