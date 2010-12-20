El racismo preocupa a Polonia y Ucrania por Eurocopa-2012

Incluso, relacionan a los seguidores de la Europa del este con Inglaterra. "Creo que hay un grano de arena sobre la cultura del aficionado del este con el inglés de los años 1980. Y eso no está bien", expresó Rafal Pankowski, que trabaja para FARE.

Desde la caída de la 'Cortina de hierro' en 1989, formaciones de extrema derecha han ocasionado enfrentamientos y tensiones en los países del ex bloque comunista.

Un responsable del ministerio del Interior polaco y ex policía, Adam Rapacki, señaló que la lucha contra el racismo "es una prioridad en la agenda de todos".

