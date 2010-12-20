David Beckham quiere jugar este invierno en Europa, pero descarta el Milan

LONDRES (AFP) - La estrella inglesa David Beckham quiere jugar en un club europeo este invierno después de haber terminado la temporada con los Angeles Galaxy, pero descartó esta vez el Milan, donde pasó los dos años anteriores.

"No iré a Milan esta vez porque no es posible integrarse en el grupo por un periodo tan corto. Pero, me marcharé a cualquier parte, puesto que quiero mantenerme en forma y seguir teniendo opciones para ser seleccionado por Inglaterra", declaró el domingo el británico de 35 años.

Beckham, que está libre hasta principios de la nueva temporada que comienza en marzo, explicó que no volverá al fútbol inglés si no es el Manchester United.

"Puede que regrese algún día (a la Premier League), pero siempre dije que sería para el Manchester United y no espero que se produzca", señaló el ex centrocampista de los 'Red Devils', sin ofrecer más detalles de su destino.

"Tengo 35 años, pero confío en que pueda jugar todavía al máximo nivel durante uno o dos años más", aseguró Beckam, que se perdió el Mundial de Sudáfrica por una lesión en el tendón de Aquiles.