Barcelona y Real Madrid buscan cerrar el año ganando en la Copa del Rey

"Las canteras son buenas en todos los lados. No creo que ésta sea mejor que otras como la del Madrid, el Espanyol o el Villarreal, que también sacan muy buenos jugadores. La diferencia es que aquí los ponemos, ése es el matíz", dijo este lunes Guardiola, asegurando que necesitará a todo el equipo para lograr éxitos esta temporada.

"Es díficil, pero la Copa para el Athletic tiene un plus de motivación. Es nuestra competición y aun sabiendo que nos enfrentamos al Barcelona que está en su mejor momento, vamos a competir y conseguir un resultado que nos dé opción en nuestro campo", dijo el entrenador del Bilbao, Joaquín Caparrós, quien no podrá contar con el delantero Fernando Llorente por lesión.

"Vamos con la intención de disfrutar y con muy poco que perder. Saldremos sin miedo a hacer nuestro partido, pero tenemos que intentar que no corran, que no nos roben balones atrás y si tenemos alguna oportunidad, aprovecharla", dijo el capitán del Levante, Miquel Robusté.

Copyright ©2016 Perform Group. All rights reserved.

Data provided by Opta Sports. Articles provided by OMNISPORT.