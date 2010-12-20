"Aún me siento entrenador del Inter", afirma Benítez

ROMA (AFP) - El español Rafael Benítez afirmó "sentirse aún entrenador del Inter" de Milán, y que mantiene "buenas relaciones" con el presidente del club de fútbol italiano, Massimo Moratti, a pesar de los rumores que circulaban este lunes sobre su destitución al frente del equipo.

El Inter ganó el sábado el Mundial de clubes FIFA en Abu Dabi.

"Aún me siento entrenador del Inter", confió Benítez a la radio española Onda Cero, retomada por la cadena de televisión italiana Sky Sport 24.

En una conferencia de prensa posterior a la victoria por 3-0 ante el Tout Puissant Mazembe congoleño, el director técnico había criticado la falta de apoyo del club, y amenazó con irse.

"Mi relación con el presidente es buena, pero le pido al club apoyo y respeto, no se cumplió con lo que se me dijo en verano (boreal) sobre fichajes y así no es fácil", había dicho con gesto muy serio.

"Hay tres posibilidades. La primera es que me apoyen y me den cuatro o cinco jugadores para reforzar al equipo. La segunda es mantenar las cosas tal cual, continuar de la misma manera, sin proyectos ni ambiciones, para llegar igual a mayo. Finalmente, la última es que hablen con mi abogado", añadió.

Este lunes, Benítez afirmó: "estoy estupefacto por los rumores que circulan en este momento. Evidentemente, no estoy contento con la situación que éstos crean. Ahora estoy de vacaciones en Liverpool y, tras las Fiestas (navideñas), volveré a Italia. En cualquier caso, realmente estoy sorprendido con las informaciones de los diarios y la televisión", continuó, al tiempo que aseguró que Moratti "había apoyado su proyecto" de futuro.

Moratti, por su parte, se negó este lunes a comentar el asunto concerniente al entrenador.

"Estad tranquilos, hoy no hablo, no quiero crear polémica con nadie", explicó Moratti, refiriéndose a la situación del sustituto del portugués José Mourinho.

Luciano Spaletti (Zenit San Petersburgo), Leonardo (ex del AC Milan) y Walter Zenga, arquero "nerazzurro" en los años 1980-1990, son los nombres que se mencionan para dirigir al Inter si Benítez es finalmente despedido.

"Hablé con Moratti antes del partido (en Abu Dabi). Después el partió en avión directamente y mi sola posibilidad era decirlo todo en público. Yo había hablado con él en el momento oportuno. Le había explicado cuál era mi proyecto. El presidente me había respondido que a mi regreso de Inglaterra sería un mánager", explicó Benítez.

"Mi proyecto se basaba en la compra de una serie de jugadores inmediatamente competitivos y de algunos jóvenes de cara a los próximos años, disminuyendo la masa salarial. Esto le había gustado mucho a Moratti. Mi relación es muy buena con él. Me ha dicho que, según algunos observadores, el Inter practica su mejor fútbol de los últimos 15 o 20 años", añadió.