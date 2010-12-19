Van Gaal espera ver al mejor Ribery

Van Gaal reprochó al internacional galo su falta de compromiso en los partidos amistosos organizados para que tomara minutos de juego. Pero, Ribery aseguró que no tenía ningún problema con su entrenador en una charla mantenida antes del encuentro de Liga de Campeones ante el Roma (2-3).

"Tiene la cabeza límpida, lo ha dicho él mismo. Un jugador debe cumplir la función que espero de él y cuando lo haga, como es el caso de Ribery, tiene libertad", añadió el ex técnico del Barcelona.

