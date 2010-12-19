Tercer puesto de Inter de Porto Alegre cerró año agridulce para Sudamérica

En el otro lado de la balanza está la progresiva menor competitividad de los clubes sudamericanos, que no conquistan un Mundial desde 2006, cuando el Inter de Porto Alegre superó 1-0 al Barcelona español.

Fueron siendo eliminados progresivamente Chile, en octavos, y Paraguay, Brasil y la Argentina de Diego Maradona en cuartos. La caída de los gigantes albiceleste y auriverde fue la más dolorosa ya que eran claros aspirantes al título y no pudieron siquiera luchar por las medallas.

