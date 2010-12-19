Eto´o y Mazembe, el orgullo de un continente en progresión

ABU DABI (AFP) - El cierre del Mundial de Clubes de Abu Dabi el sábado sirvió para coronar por primera vez a un jugador africano como Balón de Oro del torneo y el honor recayó en el camerunés Samuel Eto'o, que se impuso con el Inter de Milán al Tout Puissant Mazembe (3-0) en la final.

El equipo congoleño había hecho ya historia al situar a un equipo del continente africano por primera vez en la final del torneo, tras cortar el paso a los dos latinoamericanos en liza, el Pachuca mexicano en cuartos (1-0) y el Inter de Porto Alegre brasileño (2-0) en semifinales.

África vivía así su último gran sueño con el duelo del Mazembe ante el Inter de Eto'o, en la última competición de un 2010 en el que el mundo ha dirigido sus miradas al continente gracias al Mundial de Sudáfrica, donde Ghana cayó en cuartos y estuvo cerca de alcanzar las semifinales.

Pero si algo ha demostrado el Tout Puissant Mazembe en este torneo es que el fútbol africano está en crecimiento y que cuenta cada vez más con una buena preparación táctica, algo que habitualmente se había señalado como su talón de Aquiles.

"Hay muchos buenos jugadores en el continente africano, pero aún estamos lejos. El Mazembe ha dado un paso importante, otro equipo puede repetirlo. África ha progresado, se vio con Ghana en el Mundial, que estuvo cerca de las semifinales. Lo lograremos", dijo el DT senegalés del Mazembe, Lamine N'Diaye.

El propio Eto'o ya había alabado públicamente al Mazembe después de su victoria ante el Pachuca, antes de saber que sería el adversario del Inter de Milán en el último partido. El sábado, tuvo el placer incluso de hablar con N'Diaye, que contó el contenido de la charla tras la final.

"Eto'o me ha felicitado. He trabajado en Camerún (Cotonsport). Hemos hablado un poco del país y me dio ánimos", reveló N'Diaye.

El astro camerunés marcó uno de los goles del último partido y brindó una asistencia al macedonio Goran Pandev en el primer tanto del equipo, pero sobre todo fue una constante vía de peligro para un Mazembe desbordado por las bandas y muy descoordinado, perdiendo así su mejor arma de los partidos anteriores.

En la elección al mejor jugador del torneo, Eto'o se llevó el Balón de Oro y el de Plata fue para otro africano, el atacante congoleño del Mazembe Dioko Kaluyituka, autor de uno de los tantos ante el Inter brasileño en la semifinal. El argentino Andrés D'Alessandro, del equipo de Porto Alegre, fue tercero.

Eto'o rompía así otra barrera para el fútbol africano, que nunca había conseguido llevarse este galardón y que ahora puede presumir de incluir su nombre a una selecta lista donde se encuentran estrellas de la talla del argentino Lionel Messi, el inglés Wayne Rooney o el brasileño Kaká.

África sueña ya con nuevos éxitos en el futuro y con poder trasladar sus habituales buenos resultados de los torneos juveniles a las categorías absolutas y las grandes competiciones de clubes.

El Mazembe, bicampeón del continente, tiene ya fijado como objetivo poder revalidar su corona africana y sellar una nueva clasificación para este Mundial, que en 2011 tendrá lugar en Japón y donde los 'Cuervos' de Lubumbashi quieren seguir haciendo historia.