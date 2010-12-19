El líder Milan tropieza con una derrota en casa contra la Roma

ROMA (AFP) - El líder Milan sufrió un duro traspié y cayó 1-0 en casa contra la Roma, este sábado en partido adelantado de la 17ª jornada de la Serie A, por lo que los capitalinos se colocaron en el quinto puesto de manera provisional.

Con este resultado, Juventus de Turín, segundo clasificado, que el domingo visita al Chievo (12º) en Verona, puede acercarse a sólo tres puntos en caso de victoria (que sería la tercera consecutiva).

Nápoles (3º) y el Lazio (4º), que juegan con el Lecce (19º) y el Udinese (9º), como locales respectivamente, tienen los mismos puntos que Juventus y también podrían acercarse a tres del Milan en caso de triunfo.

El gol romano fue obra de un ex milanista, Marco Borriello, en el minuto 68 del encuentro. El delantero, transferido a la Roma al comienzo de esta temporada, recibió un centro del francés Jérémy Ménez, para batir la valla "rossonera".

"Todavía estamos en la lucha por el título. Somos la Roma, tenemos un gran equipo y queríamos estos tres puntos antes de tomar las vacaciones", de Navidad, dijo el francés Menez.

Con este resultado, la Roma, con 29 puntos, se ubicó a 7 del Milan y sigue en el grupo de candidatos al título. El conjunto "rossonero", por su parte, se inclinó por segunda vez como local en un partido de alto nivel, tras haber caído el pasado 30 de octubre por 2-1 ante la "Juve" también en San Siro.

"Una victoria en Milán contra el líder significa mucho (...) Éste es un grupo serio, trabajador y auténtico, que quisiera ofrecer algo concreto a nuestros 'tifosi'", destacó por su lado el técnico romano Claudio Ranieri.

La gran estrella de los lombardos, el sueco Zlatan Ibrahimovic, no estaba en su mejor día y perdió varias ocasiones, en particular una solo ante el arquero brasileño Doni (35) y otra en la que envió el balón por arriba del travesaño ahogando el grito de gol (66) poco antes de que marcara Borriello.

Replegado al principio, la Roma se fue soltando y creó algunas ocasiones muy buenas de gol, hasta concretar la única y decisiva.

"No jugamos un buen partido. Al principio parecía fácil, pero después no jugamos bien en el segundo tiempo. Puede ocurrir que nos metan un gol y nosotros tuvimos grandes ocasiones, con Ibra(himovic), pero las fallamos. No me gusta perder como local, pero debemos estar contentos por lo hecho hasta ahora y finalizar el año primeros", dijo el entrenador milanés Massimiliano Allegri.

Este traspié podría acelerar los planes del propietario del club, el presidente italiano, Silvio Berlusconi, que quiere fichar a Antonio Cassano, de la Sampdoria, y dejar que el brasileño Ronaldinho se vaya a Los Angeles Galaxy.

Más temprano, el ascendido Cesena (18º) derrotó 1-0 al Cagliari (11º). El único gol del encuentro lo anotó el chileno Luis Jiménez en el minuto 18 del primer tiempo. Si bien esta victoria vale oro, el equipo sigue en situación de descenso.

Mientras esto ocurría en la península, en Abu Dabi el archirrival del Milan, el Inter de Milán se proclamaba campeón del mundo de clubes al derrotar 3-0 al Mazembe congoleño.

Los "nerazzurri", defensores del título, están en el séptimo puesto con 23 puntos, a 13 de su rival de ciudad, pero con dos partidos menos jugados. El duelo de esta jornada ante Fiorentina lo disputará en 2011.

Lazio, por su parte, tiene que ganar contra el Udinese si quiere seguir aspirando a participar en la próxima Liga de Campeones. Su rival de este domingo cuenta con Antonio Di Natale, el mejor goleador de la liga (10 tantos, 8 marcados en los últimos cinco partidos), para sorprender al equipo romano.

Pero quizás sea el Nápoles el que tiene más probabilidades de terminar el año como segundo detrás del Milan, porque este fin de semana recibe al modesto Lecce (19º y penúltimo en la clasificación).

Con su buen juego en los últimos partidos puede empezar a soñar en un título, 20 años después de los triunfos de los 'años Maradona' ('Scudetto' en 1987 y 1990).

-- Resultados de la 17ª jornada de la Serie A italiana de fútbol:

Sábado:

Cesena - Cagliari 1 - 0

Gol:

Cesena: Jiménez (18)

AC Milan - Roma 0 - 1

Gol:

Milan: Borriello (68)

-- Por jugar

Domingo:

(11h30) Lazio Roma - Udinese

(14h00) Bari - Palermo

Catania - Brescia

Chievo Verona - Juventus de Turín

Nápoles - Lecce

Parma - Bolonia

(19h45) Sampdoria - Génova

-- Postergado

Fiorentina-Inter de Milán

Clasificación provisional:

PosiciónPtsJGEPgfgcdif1. Milan361711332913162. Juventus30168623116153. Nápoles3016934251784. Lazio Roma3016934211475. Roma2917854222026. Palermo2616826282177. Inter de Milán2315654201468. Sampdoria Génova2316583181359. Udinese23167271918110. Génova21166371315-211. Cagliari20175571916312. Chievo Verona20165561818013. Fiorentina19165471617-114. Bolonia19165561623-715. Catania18164661318-516. Parma18164661420-617. Brescia15164391220-818. Cesena15164391120-919. Lecce15164391633-1720. Bari101624101025-15Nota: Bolonia fue sancionado con un punto menos por no haber pagado impuestos.