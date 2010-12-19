Benítez termina el año con un golpe de autoridad

ABU DABI (AFP) - El entrenador Rafa Benítez, campeón con el Inter de Milán el sábado en el Mundial de Clubes, salvó no sólo el 'match ball' que suponía el torneo, sino que aprovechó la ocasión para lanzar una seria advertencia a su club: o llegan fichajes o el proyecto puede venirse abajo.

El técnico español llegaba a los Emiratos Árabes Unidos en plena crisis interna del equipo, viendo cómo su presidente Massimo Moratti empezaba a lanzar mensajes críticos en la prensa y cómo empezaban a sucederse los nombres de posibles sustitutos en el banquillo del campeón europeo e italiano.

Benítez se la jugaba en Abu Dabi... y ganó. Su equipo goleó por 3-0 al Seongnam Ilhwa surcoreano en semifinales y al Tout Puissant Mazembe congoleño en la final, conquistando su primer Mundial de Clubes y el tercer título planetario, tras las dos Intercontinentales de 1964 y 1965.

Durante el torneo había esquivado cualquier pregunta sobre su continuidad o sobre la crisis que atravesaba el club, pero en la rueda de prensa posterior al partido habló muy poco del Mazembe y del Mundial, y mucho sobre Moratti, el futuro del Inter y su enfado personal ante la falta de respaldo.

"Mi relación con el presidente es buena, pero le pido al club apoyo y respeto, no se cumplió con lo que se me dijo en verano (boreal) sobre fichajes y así no es fácil", dijo con gesto muy serio.

La 'explosión' de Benítez, aún con la medalla de oro colgada al cuello, encendió el polvorín del Inter, que no pudo vivir una noche tranquila ni en el día de la consecución del título mundial.

El entrenador español llegó al club antes de la actual temporada, con la complicadísima tarea de sustituir al portugués José Mourinho, que se fue al Real Madrid tras conquistar un histórico 'triplete' de Serie A-Copa de Italia-Liga de Campeones.

En su estreno en agosto, el nuevo Inter de Benítez ganó un título, la Supercopa italiana por 3-1 ante la Roma, y perdió otro, la Supercopa europea por 2-0 contra el Atlético de Madrid, en el estadio Luis II de Mónaco.

Pero las alarmas se fueron sucediendo en los meses posteriores: el equipo sufrió una oleada de bajas y empezó a encadenar malos resultados, que le han dejado provisionalmente a trece puntos del líder Milan, aunque con dos partidos menos, los que ha tenido que aplazar para disputar el Mundial en Abu Dabi.

Tras la derrota hace casi dos semanas por 3-0 ante el Werder Bremen en la última jornada del grupo A de la Liga de Campeones, donde el equipo pasó a octavos como segundo, Moratti había pedido "carácter" a Benítez y el entrenador español ha respondido ahora, con un simbólico puñetazo sobre la mesa.

"Existen tres posibilidades: la primera que me apoyen y vengan ahora cuatro o cinco jugadores para hacer un equipo aún más fuerte. La segunda es continuar de la misma manera, sin proyecto ni planificación, seguir adelante y llegar a mayo así. Y la tercera es que hablen con mi representante", dijo.

La pelota está ahora del lado del club lombardo, que podría extender sus redes en el mercado de invierno del fútbol europeo para satisfacer los deseos de su entrenador o por contra hacer oídos sordos a la advertencia de Benítez.

El presidente del Inter, Massimo Moratti, trató este domingo de devolver la calma al club tras las palabras de Benítez.

"¿El mercado de fichajes de invierno? Veremos más tarde, espero que sí (haya fichajes). Pero no es el momento de hablar de algunas cosas. Benítez preparó muy bien el partido contra el Mazembe. Se vio su trabajo", dijo Moratti.

El presidente no quiso hablar mucho del entrenador español aunque lanzó que las palabras del técnico fueron "un poco inadecuadas".

Los aficionados interistas en el aeropuerto milanés estaban con el técnico. "Benítez quédate", cantaron. Por el momento, el español está en posición de fuerza, aunque el fútbol cambia de una semana a otra.