Benítez termina el año con un golpe de autoridad

ABU DABI (AFP) - El entrenador Rafa Benítez, campeón con el Inter de Milán el sábado en el Mundial de Clubes, salvó no sólo el 'match ball' que suponía el torneo, sino que aprovechó la ocasión para lanzar una seria advertencia a su club: o llegan fichajes o el proyecto puede venirse abajo.
El técnico español llegaba a los Emiratos Árabes Unidos en plena crisis interna del equipo, viendo cómo su presidente Massimo Moratti empezaba a lanzar mensajes críticos en la prensa y cómo empezaban a sucederse los nombres de posibles sustitutos en el banquillo del campeón europeo e italiano.
Benítez se la jugaba en Abu Dabi... y ganó. Su equipo goleó por 3-0 al Seongnam Ilhwa surcoreano en semifinales y al Tout Puissant Mazembe congoleño en la final, conquistando su primer Mundial de Clubes y el tercer título planetario, tras las dos Intercontinentales de 1964 y 1965.
Durante el torneo había esquivado cualquier pregunta sobre su continuidad o sobre la crisis que atravesaba el club, pero en la rueda de prensa posterior al partido habló muy poco del Mazembe y del Mundial, y mucho sobre Moratti, el futuro del Inter y su enfado personal ante la falta de respaldo.
"Mi relación con el presidente es buena, pero le pido al club apoyo y respeto, no se cumplió con lo que se me dijo en verano (boreal) sobre fichajes y así no es fácil", dijo con gesto muy serio.
La 'explosión' de Benítez, aún con la medalla de oro colgada al cuello, encendió el polvorín del Inter, que no pudo vivir una noche tranquila ni en el día de la consecución del título mundial.
El entrenador español llegó al club antes de la actual temporada, con la complicadísima tarea de sustituir al portugués José Mourinho, que se fue al Real Madrid tras conquistar un histórico 'triplete' de Serie A-Copa de Italia-Liga de Campeones.
En su estreno en agosto, el nuevo Inter de Benítez ganó un título, la Supercopa italiana por 3-1 ante la Roma, y perdió otro, la Supercopa europea por 2-0 contra el Atlético de Madrid, en el estadio Luis II de Mónaco.
Pero las alarmas se fueron sucediendo en los meses posteriores: el equipo sufrió una oleada de bajas y empezó a encadenar malos resultados, que le han dejado provisionalmente a trece puntos del líder Milan, aunque con dos partidos menos, los que ha tenido que aplazar para disputar el Mundial en Abu Dabi.
Tras la derrota hace casi dos semanas por 3-0 ante el Werder Bremen en la última jornada del grupo A de la Liga de Campeones, donde el equipo pasó a octavos como segundo, Moratti había pedido "carácter" a Benítez y el entrenador español ha respondido ahora, con un simbólico puñetazo sobre la mesa.
"Existen tres posibilidades: la primera que me apoyen y vengan ahora cuatro o cinco jugadores para hacer un equipo aún más fuerte. La segunda es continuar de la misma manera, sin proyecto ni planificación, seguir adelante y llegar a mayo así. Y la tercera es que hablen con mi representante", dijo.
La pelota está ahora del lado del club lombardo, que podría extender sus redes en el mercado de invierno del fútbol europeo para satisfacer los deseos de su entrenador o por contra hacer oídos sordos a la advertencia de Benítez.
El presidente del Inter, Massimo Moratti, trató este domingo de devolver la calma al club tras las palabras de Benítez.
"¿El mercado de fichajes de invierno? Veremos más tarde, espero que sí (haya fichajes). Pero no es el momento de hablar de algunas cosas. Benítez preparó muy bien el partido contra el Mazembe. Se vio su trabajo", dijo Moratti.
El presidente no quiso hablar mucho del entrenador español aunque lanzó que las palabras del técnico fueron "un poco inadecuadas".
Los aficionados interistas en el aeropuerto milanés estaban con el técnico. "Benítez quédate", cantaron. Por el momento, el español está en posición de fuerza, aunque el fútbol cambia de una semana a otra.
|PSG chairman has ´total confidence´ in Emery
|Tevez stay ´impossible´ says Boca president
|Mourinho has finally found Pogba solution - Ferdinand
|Ronaldo crowned social media king of 2016
|Late arrival no excuse for Milan, insists Montella
|Malaga president tweets farewell to boss Ramos
|Gerson: I want to be more like Totti than Pogba
|Bale shows off injury recovery while on holiday on Wales
|Lulic banned for 20 days for ´offensive´ Rudiger remarks
|Guardiola won´t win with City playing like Barca, warns Campo
|Galliani wants Serie A games abroad
|Defensive Chelsea tough to catch, admits Mourinho
|Martial: United players learning from Ibrahimovic
|Pardew falls victim to FA Cup curse
|´I won´t change for anybody´ - Xhaka vows to stay aggressive
|Bradley shrugs off critcism of US terminology
|Amputee goalkeeper Follmann to be given job by Chapecoense
|Lukaku and Everton in talks over new deal
|Silva seals PSG renewal
|Rummenigge tells Muller to up his game
|Pardew leaves Crystal Palace
|Firmino: My future is at Liverpool
|Conte: Holland had to answer England´s call
|Buffon´s 600th Juventus game will not be his last landmark
|Transfer fee could endanger Sule´s Bayern move
|Conte mulls options without Costa and Kante
|Lloris commits to Spurs until 2022
|Draxler confirms transfer talks ahead of proposed PSG move
|Lindelof agent confirms bids for reported Man United target
|Mashaba sacked by South Africa after hearing
|Lewandowski ´annoyed´ not to score more versus Leipzig
|Bilic not looking to let Payet leave
|De Bruyne at Manchester City for the long term
|Eriksen: Tottenham are title contenders
|I was afraid it would look worse - Hummels on dodgy hairdo
|West Ham´s Sakho to miss AFCON
|Hecking named Borussia Monchengladbach coach
|Marotta hints at Juve´s James interest, rules out Draxler move
|Hughes surprised Allen was allowed to join Stoke
|Favre to look at Balotelli dismissal
|Arda predicted Barca hat-trick
|United better than fourth - Mourinho
|Chapecoense receive Copa Sudamericana trophy
|Alcacer: Special to score in Barca shirt at Camp Nou
|Pioli gives no assurances over Gabriel´s Inter future
|Luis Enrique had no doubts over Alcacer
|PSG boss Emery revels in confidence-boosting win
|Campo outlines Madrid´s title challenge
|Icardi is an animal in the box - Pioli
|Barcelona 7 Hercules 0 (agg 8-1): Alcacer ends goal wait as Arda hits treble
|Bayern ´very optimistic´ over Robben stay
|Bayern´s first 30 minutes were perfect, says Ancelotti
|Bordeaux 0 Nice 0: Balotelli, Belhanda see red as Ligue 1 leaders slip up
|Thiago: Beating RB Leipzig worth more than three points
|Inter 3 Lazio 0: Icardi double makes it four in a row
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Lorient 0: Nice´s advantage cut as champions find form
|Bayern Munich 3 RB Leipzig 0: Champions cruise past 10-man title rivals
|Mourinho feels bad over Depay snub
|Gallardo to stay with River next year
|Tuchel defends under-fire Bartra
|Chelsea´s Holland named England assistant
|Flores apologises over Messi praise
|Mourinho will make maximum of one January signing
|Mourinho ready for long-term Manchester United stay
|Marchisio warns Juventus: Milan will be hungry for revenge
|Aduriz agrees to another year at Athletic
|Supercoppa bigger than Liverpool v Man Utd, says Suso
|Mkhitaryan wants to make Man United ´history´ after seventh Armenian Player of the Year prize
|Benfica ´ready´ for potential Lindelof exit amid United talk
|Lukaku close to new Everton deal but future open, says Raiola
|Spalletti reviewing Roma´s progress amid exit talk
|Ibrahimovic has ´killed´ his critics, says Raiola
|Gabriel has no chance at Inter - agent
|I could still extend Atleti contract - Simeone
|Police identify 155 potential suspects in football abuse investigation
|Noble expects Payet to stay at West Ham
|Juventus taking ´wait and see´ approach on Witsel
|Green leaves Bayern for Stuttgart
|Derby triumph proves Liverpool can win title, says Mane
|Gladbach split from coach Schubert
|Hummels reveals secret to beating brilliant Leipzig
|Valdano defends ´offended´ James after outburst
|Gundogan: There is no coach like Guardiola
|Dynamo Dresden´s Wachs injured in deadly shooting
|Verratti has offers from Serie A, claims agent
|Guardiola has seen how difficult Premier League is - Toure
|Madrid lucky to be topping LaLiga, says Barca´s Sergi Roberto
|De Rossi cleared of muscle tear
|Saul: We hope 2017 is better for Atletico
|Willian inspired to lead Chelsea to title in memory of mother
|Toure: I want City to be bigger than United
|Cerci return praised by Atleti assistant Burgos
|Dortmund lost the plot - Tuchel
|Atletico Madrid 4 Guijuelo 1 (agg: 10-1): Simeone´s men round-off mismatch
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Augsburg 1: Unbeaten home 2016 but Tuchel´s men rue missed chances
|Hagi backs Mourinho to restore Manchester United glories
|Weigl signs Dortmund deal to 2021
|Koke backs Simeone to remain at Atletico
|Chelsea are Premier League´s ´dominant team´ - Lampard
|AC Milan threaten to pull out of Supercoppa after cancelled flight
|Barcelona ´have no plan B´ if Luis Enrique leaves
|Pioli primed for Lazio reunion
|Burnley to re-sign Barton
|Vardy loses red card appeal and must serve three-match ban
|Wagner turns down Bundesliga approach amid Wolfsburg links
|Emery not distracted by PSG pressure
|Valencia star Parejo dropped over drunken video
|Newcastle´s Shelvey hit with five-match ban
|Luis Enrique backs Neymar through dry spell
|Luis Enrique: I won´t justify myself to Rakitic
|Ancelotti: Money not important, Leipzig have the right balance
|Barca to examine Real Madrid´s successful CAS appeal
|Messi should win Ballon d´Or every year, claims Barca president
|CAS reduce Real Madrid´s transfer ban
|Messi convinced he will stay at Barcelona, despite lack of contract talks - Bartomeu
|Bayern Munich defender Boateng out for six weeks after operation
|Griezmann reveals MLS dream
|Spalletti could leave Roma
|Pochettino dreams of winning Premier League with Spurs
|Payet concedes he may have to leave West Ham
|Grant desperate for Stoke stay
|Everything possible for Leipzig - Hasenhuttl
|Sterling: Guardiola wants me to be direct and clinical
|Klopp pleased with Sturridge impact
|Mane continues trend of late Liverpool derby winners
|Henderson plays down severity of Barkley challenge
|Koeman questions decision not to punish Lovren