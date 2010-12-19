Argentina se fue otra vez de un Mundial con las manos vacías

BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - Argentina se fue este año otra vez de un Mundial con las manos vacías, cuando Alemania la aplastó con sus 'panzers' 4-0 en cuartos de final de Sudáfrica-2010 y el DT Diego Maradona se cayó del pedestal.

Ni siquiera el talento explosivo de Lionel Messi salvó a la albiceleste del naufragio y la decadencia de sus selecciones mayores, pese a que por primera vez 'La Pulga' se integró al conjunto y desplegó su poder ofensivo.

"Esto es lo más duro que me tocó vivir (...). Es como una trompada de (el ex campeón mundial de boxeo) Mohamed Alí", se lamentó Maradona con el alma tan destrozada como la ilusión de millones de compatriotas.

El ídolo como jugador se quedó así a mitad de camino cuando buscaba la gloria como entrenador, oficio cuya ingratitud experimentó en carne propia.

Argentina alcanzó un quinto puesto en tierra sudafricana, el mejor de los últimos 20 años, desde aquella derrota en la final del Mundial Italia-1990 ante Alemania 1-0 y con Maradona en la cancha.

Pero los aficionados argentinos sienten como una disyuntiva de hierro que se trata de salir campeón o fracasar, sin términos medios. "Maradona falló", lo lapidaron.

"Daría mi vida para seguir siendo el técnico de la selección (...) Estoy desesperado (...)", imploró el 'Pelusa', pero la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino dejó caer la guillotina implacable del adiós.

En su lugar nombraron a un ex compañero suyo en la selección campeona de México-1986, Sergio Batista, entrenador del campeón olímpico en Pekín-2008, y a Maradona no le quedaron ganas ni de ver los partidos por televisión.

Para colmo, con el 'Checho' Batista los argentinos resucitaron en amistosos al golear al campeón mundial España 4-1 en el estadio Monumental de Buenos Aires y rompieron el hechizo con el archirrival Brasil al batirlo 1-0 en Doha con una genialidad de Messi.

¿Una nueva era exitosa? Eso está por verse en la Copa América Argentina-2011, torneo que los albicelestes no ganan desde Ecuador-1993 en una de las peores rachas sin vuelta olímpica de la historia de su fútbol.

Las victorias en Sudáfrica sobre Nigeria (1-0), Corea del Sur (4-1), Grecia (2-0) y México (3-1) mostraron un equipo que era un Fórmula Uno en el ataque, pero una carroza en la defensa.

Nadie se atrevía a atacarla, pero en el fondo hacía agua y era un colador al que no había 'mano de Dios' que lo pudiese rescatar, hasta que Alemania le sacó el antifaz.

Maradona tiró así por la borda su prestigio como futbolista, aunque dejó su impronta de hombre-show, con exhibiciones de malabarista en los entrenamientos y ruedas de prensa de antología, divertidas y estrafalarias.

"Me voy triste", se lamentó el capitán Javier Mascherano, quien aún no había pasado del Liverpool a FC Barcelona. "No sé qué decir", balbuceó Messi después de aquella tarde catastrófica en el coliseo Green Point de Ciudad del Cabo.

Después Maradona siguió como trotamundos del deporte, luego de asistir acongojado a los funerales de su amigo, el ex presidente y líder peronista Néstor Kirchner, quien sufrió una muerte súbita.

Con un apellido que conserva aún el aura mágica de artista que deslumbraba a multitudes, Maradona se pasea por el orbe en busca de un destino.

Recién cumplidos los 50 años, incluso sonó como candidato a DT de Irán, recomendado por el presidente Mahmud Ahmadinejad, lo que sería consumar otra transgresión mayor en su vida de rebelde por naturaleza.

Dijo en Pekín que le gustaría "hacer algo por el fútbol chino" y alentó desde las graderías al serbio Novak Djokovic en el Master de Londres, antes de admitir que le gustaría dirigir en la Premier League.

Mediático hasta la médula, elogió a José Mourinho al decir que si le dan el tiempo necesario "le dará al Real Madrid la Champions", pero la gente no le perdona que Argentina haya terminado el Mundial mordiendo el polvo.