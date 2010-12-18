Pospuestos duelos de Chelsea, Liverpool y Arsenal en Premier por mal tiempo

Según informaron fuentes del club de Wigan, su partido liguero no se disputará debido a las fuertes nevadas caídas recientemente en la ciudad del norte de Inglaterra, la misma razón que evitó que se dispute el duelo de los 'Red Devils', los líderes de la competición, que viajaban a Londres.

