Milan busca ser más líder antes de la pausa de la liga italiana

PtsJGEPgfgcdif1Milan361611322912172Juventus30168623116153Nápoles3016934251784Lazio Roma3016934211475Palermo2616826282176Roma2616754212017Inter de Milán2315654201468Sampdoria Génova2316583181359Udinese23167271918110Génova21166371315-211Cagliari20165561915412Chievo Verona20165561818013Fiorentina19165471617-114Bolonia19165561623-715Catania18164661318-516Parma18164661420-617Brescia15164391220-818Lecce15164391633-1719Cesena12153391020-1020Bari101624101025-15Nota: Bolonia fue sancionado con un punto menos por no haber pagado impuestos.

Por su parte, el Inter, que el sábado intentará en Abu Dabi ganar la final del Mundial de Clubes contra el sorprendente Tout Puissant Mazembe congoleño, no jugará su partido pendiente contra la Fiorentina hasta 2011.

ROMA (AFP) - El Milan, líder de la liga italiana, buscará este fin de semana, en la 17ª jornada, antes de la pausa de fin de año, aumentar su ventaja con una victoria contra la Roma, mientras que Juventus, Nápoles y Lazio, a seis puntos del primero, intentarán no distanciarse.

