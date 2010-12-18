Manchester United busca consolidar liderato en clásico contra Chelsea

El Manchester City, tercero, empatado con el Arsenal, juega el lunes contra el Everton, con la incógnita de saber si el argentino Carlos Tevez será titular o no, después de haber pedido dejar el club, una petición rechazada por la dirección, que le complica las cosas dentro del equipo.

Por su parte, el Arsenal, segundo a dos puntos del líder, tendrá que reaccionar en casa ante el Stoke tras caer la semana pasada en Old Trafford que confirmó sus dificultades para ganar a sus rivales directos para el título, como ya pasó a principios de octubre en su derrota contra el Chelsea (2-0).

Además Wayne Rooney, a pesar de no haber marcado todavía desde que volvió a jugar a finales de noviembre, está demostrando signos de recuperación.

Les "Red Devils", que no han perdido ninguno de los dieciséis partidos de esta temporada, llevan sin embargo sin ganar en Stamford Bridge desde 2002 (cuatro derrotas y tres empates).

