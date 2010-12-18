Manchester United busca consolidar liderato en clásico contra Chelsea

LONDRES (AFP) - Una semana después de su victoria contra el Arsenal (1-0), el Manchester United buscará consolidar su liderato contra el Chelsea, este domingo en la 18ª jornada de la liga inglesa, en un intento de distanciarse al máximo de sus rivales antes de la pausa de fin de año.
En caso de victoria, el Manchester United podría dejar al equipo de Londres, cuarto a tres unidades del líder, a seis puntos o incluso a nueve, porque tiene todavía un partido pendiente contra el modesto Blackpool.
Les "Red Devils", que no han perdido ninguno de los dieciséis partidos de esta temporada, llevan sin embargo sin ganar en Stamford Bridge desde 2002 (cuatro derrotas y tres empates).
Pero las cosas podrían cambiar a la vista de los resultados de ambos equipos en las últimas semanas.
Tras varios empates (cinco en sus ocho primeros partidos), el Manchester United entrenado por Alex Ferguson comenzó a mejorar su juego y sumó 20 puntos de los 24 posibles.
Además Wayne Rooney, a pesar de no haber marcado todavía desde que volvió a jugar a finales de noviembre, está demostrando signos de recuperación.
El Chelsea, al contrario, está sumido en la crisis tras seis encuentros sin victoria.
Aunque el técnico Carlo Ancelotti dijo que "los tiempos difíciles" habían terminado tras el empate la semana pasada contra el Tottenham (1-1), sólo una victoria contra el Manchester United podrá confirmar definitivamente la recuperación.
Los 'Blues' tendrán a su favor la vuelta del centrocampista Frank Lampard, titular por primera vez en los últimos tres meses, que podría revitalizar el ataque del equipo, con un balance de sólo 4 goles en 7 partidos.
Por su parte, el Arsenal, segundo a dos puntos del líder, tendrá que reaccionar en casa ante el Stoke tras caer la semana pasada en Old Trafford que confirmó sus dificultades para ganar a sus rivales directos para el título, como ya pasó a principios de octubre en su derrota contra el Chelsea (2-0).
El Manchester City, tercero, empatado con el Arsenal, juega el lunes contra el Everton, con la incógnita de saber si el argentino Carlos Tevez será titular o no, después de haber pedido dejar el club, una petición rechazada por la dirección, que le complica las cosas dentro del equipo.
-- Programa de la 18ª jornada de la liga inglesa de fútbol (en horas GMT):
- Sábado:
(12h45) Sunderland - Bolton
(15h00) Arsenal - Stoke
Birmingham - Newcastle
Blackburn - West Ham
Wigan - Aston Villa
(17h30) Liverpool - Fulham
- Domingo:
(12h00) West Bromwich - Wolverhampton
(13h30) Blackpool - Tottenham
(16h00) Chelsea - Manchester United
Lunes 13 de diciembre:
(20h00) Manchester City - Everton
Clasificación:
PtsJGEPgfgcdif1Manchester United34169703616202Arsenal321710253419153Manchester City32179532413114Chelsea31179443112195Tottenham2717764252236Bolton2617683302467Sunderland2417593201828Newcastle2217647272619Liverpool22176472122-110Blackpool22166462429-5West Bromwich22176472429-512Stoke City21176382122-113Blackburn21176382227-514Aston Villa20175571928-915Everton18173951820-216Birmingham18173951720-317Fulham161721051620-418Wigan16173771328-1519Wolverhampton151743101830-1220West Ham12172691530-15
