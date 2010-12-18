Manchester City quiere ignorar que Tevez quiera marcharse del club

Tevez marcó 39 goles en 60 apariciones desde su controvertido traspaso del vecino Manchester United, y Platt admitió que era un jugador clave al cual el club no quiere perder.

"No creo que tenga que ver con el Manchester City para ser honesto. Dijo hace tiempo que está cansado. Debutó cuando tenía 15 o 16 años y creo que echa de menos a su familia", concluyó Richards.

"Sabemos que hay un asunto en el club, pero eso no debe afectar a lo que suceda en el terreno de juego. Cuando cruzamos la línea blanca, vamos y jugamos", prosiguió Platt.

MANCHESTER, Reino Unido (AFP) - El entrenador adjunto del Manchester City, de la Premier League del fútbol inglés, David Platt, insistió en que la petición del argentino Carlos Tevez de ser transferido no distraerá al equipo el próximo lunes en el enfrentamiento ante el Everton.

