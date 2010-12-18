Kaká vuelve al entrenamiento con el resto de sus compañeros del Real Madrid

Antes de ser operado, el brasileño, que llegó al Real Madrid al mismo tiempo que el portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, en el verano (boreal) de 2009, no logró imponerse en el once del equipo 'blanco', mostrando su talento de forma intermitente, debido en gran parte a repetidas lesiones.

Kaká, que no ha sido convocado para disputar el duelo liguero de su equipo el domingo en el Santiago Bernabéu, contra el Sevilla en la última fecha de la Liga antes del parón navideño, la 16ª jornada, volvió a entrenarse sobre un terreno de juego el pasado 1 de diciembre.

