Inter de Porto Alegre y Abbondanzieri se despiden con el tercer puesto

ABU DABI (AFP) - El Inter de Porto Alegre brasileño superó al Seongnam Ilhwa surcoreano (4-2), este sábado en Abu Dabi, en el duelo por el tercer puesto del Mundial de Clubes, que sirvió además para brindar una emotiva despedida al arquero argentino Roberto Abbondanzieri, en el día de su retirada.
El ex internacional albiceleste saltó al campo en el minuto 74, con el marcador ya a favor para los suyos por 4-0, y pudo decir adiós como deseaba, sobre el césped, para poner fin a su exitosa carrera.
"Este año en el Inter me han hecho sentir muy bien. Me llevo muchas cosas de mucha gente aquí. Me voy más que recompensado", comentó el 'Pato' Abbondanzieri tras el partido.
Alecsandro en dos ocasiones (27, 71), Tinga (15) y el argentino Andrés D'Alessandro (52) firmaron los tantos de la goleada del Inter, mientras que el colombiano Mauricio Molina (84, 90+3), en cabeza de la tabla de goleadores del torneo con un total de tres dianas, 'maquilló' la derrota asiática.
A pesar del triunfo, el Inter brasileño abandona con mal sabor de boca el Mundial, tras haber sellado la peor actuación de un representante sudamericano en este torneo, dejando a la zona Conmebol sin presencia en la final por primera vez por su derrota en semifinales ante el Mazembe congoleño (2-0).
Debido a esa derrota ante el equipo africano, el Inter fue abucheado este sábado por sus hinchas antes del comienzo del partido por el tercer puesto.
"Cuando ganamos la Libertadores nos ovacionaron. Ahora que no conseguimos el resultado esperado, puede haber protestas. El hincha tiene derecho a manifestarse y hay que tener respeto por su opinión", dijo el técnico del equipo brasileño, Celso Roth.
El Seongnam Ilhwa, que había caído en su semifinal contra el Inter de Milán (3-0), no pudo hacer nada ante la superioridad brasileña, en un partido en el que se vio obligado a jugar durante una hora con uno menos, por la segunda amarilla a Jang Suk-Won en el 34.
Tras unos primeros minutos de tanteo, con ambos equipos estudiándose en el centro del campo y sin encontrar espacios, el Inter golpeó en su primera gran ocasión, cuando en un saque de banda el balón llegó a Alecsandro, que centró al área y Tinga, de cabeza por bajo, abrió la cuenta (15).
El Seongnam respondió en el 18, con un remate desde la frontal del área de Molina, pero el balón dio en el larguero, en la mejor oportunidad del campeón asiático.
El atacante brasileño Alecsandro fue una pesadilla para el cuadro asiático y logró el segundo tanto para el Inter con un tiro raso ajustado al palo, en el minuto 27, tras recibir en el área un balón de su compañero argentino D'Alessandro.
El Seongnam se quedó con diez por la segunda amarilla a Jang Suk-Won y su infortunio continuó con la lesión del montenegrino Dzenan Radoncic en el 42, que había entrado en juego un cuarto de hora antes y que tuvo que ser sustituido.
Tras la reanudación, el partido continuó siendo un monólogo del Inter de Porto Alegre.
El tercero llegó en el 52, cuando D'Alessandro recibió a cinco metros del área y decidió probar fortuna desde lejos, logrando su objetivo y haciendo inútil la estirada de Jung Sung-Ryong.
Rafael Sobis pudo haber marcado en el 66, solo ante el arquero rival, pero su disparo fue demasiado flojo y el atacante se hizo daño en el disparo, teniendo que ser sustituido poco después por Giuliano.
La lluvia de ocasiones para el Inter abrió el camino al cuarto tanto, obra de nuevo de Alecsandro (71), con un remate en el área a pase de Nei, que Tinga dejó pasar por la mejor posición de su compañero.
La 'torcida' del equipo celebró la entrada de Abbondanzieri en el 74 y le aplaudió cada vez que tocó el balón.
El arquero argentino no pudo mantener su puerta a cero y Molina en dos ocasiones (84, 90+3) salvó el honor de los suyos, antes de que el final del partido se convirtiera en un homenaje del equipo brasileño al 'Pato' en su adiós.
