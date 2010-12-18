Inter de Porto Alegre busca el consuelo de la tercera plaza mundialista

"Podemos aprovechar que emocionalmente no estarán bien por no haber pasado a la final, vamos a intentar aprovechar nuestra oportunidad", dijo el colombiano, que conoce bien el fútbol brasileño por su estancia de casi un año y medio en el Santos, entre principios de 2008 y mediados de 2009.

Aunque no pudo marcar en ese partido, el volante colombiano Mauricio Molina fue de nuevo el hombre más peligroso para los 'Pegasos', después de brillar en los cuartos con un tanto y dos asistencias.

El Seongnam comenzó en este torneo con una goleada en cuartos sobre el equipo anfitrión, el Al Wahda de Abu Dabi (4-1), pero en las semifinales no pudo hacer nada contra el gran favorito al título, el Inter de Milán italiano (3-0).

El ex portero de Boca Juniors es suplente en el equipo ante el hasta ahora inamovible Renán, por lo que en principio diría adiós al fútbol desde el banquillo, cerrando a los 38 años una exitosa carrera.

"No somos perdedores. Para estar aquí hay que ganar la Copa Libertadores, ha sido un gran año por ello y hemos llegado aquí como premio. No puedo considerar que seamos un equipo perdedor, sino simplemente un equipo que ha dejado pasar una buena oportunidad", explicó el veterano técnico.

