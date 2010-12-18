Inter de Milán busca título y tranquilidad ante sorprendente Mazembe

Tout Puissant Mazembe: Muteba Kidiaba - Joel Kimwaki, Kiritcho Kasusula, Miala Nkulukuta - Mbenza Bedi, Kazembe Mihayo, Amia Ekanga, Ngandu Kasongo, Mulota Kabangu - Given Singuluma, Alain Kaluyituka Diogo. DT: Lamine N'Diaye (SEN)

"Veníamos con el objetivo de hacerlo mejor que el año pasado (sexto lugar tras dos derrotas). Tenemos ambición. Todos los retos los hemos ido logrando, no vamos a parar ahora", avisó su entrenador, el senegalés Lamine N'Diaye.

El holandés Wesley Sneijder, que sufrió un "estiramiento de segundo grado en su bíceps femoral de la pierna izquierda" y fue sustituido en las semifinales, no estará, pero sí Samuel Eto'o, Diego Milito y el resto de astros del campeón europeo, incluido el brasileño Maicon, de regreso de una lesión.

"Es la primera vez que un equipo africano llega a la final, para ellos es muy importante y creo que será un equipo dificilísimo. Es un conjunto que ha merecido llegar donde ha llegado y al que no será sencillo ganar", comentó el DT español.

