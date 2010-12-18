Eto´o se llevó el Balón de Oro y Molina fue el máximo goleador

ABU DABI (AFP) - El camerunés Samuel Eto'o, autor de un tanto en la final del Mundial de Clubes contra el Tout Puissant Mazembe congoleño (3-0), fue elegido por la FIFA como el mejor jugador del torneo, mientras que el colombiano Mauricio Molina (Seongnam Ilhwa) acabó como máximo goleador.

Eto'o recibió así el Balón de Oro, sucediendo en el palmarés a su ex compañero argentino en el Barcelona Lionel Messi, y entra en una selecta lista en la que se encuentran también jugadores de la talla del brasileño Kaká (2007) o el inglés Wayne Rooney (2008).

El 'León Indomable' consigue así desquitarse en un Mundial FIFA, después de su fracaso con Camerún en Sudáfrica-2010, donde el equipo quedó pronto eliminado en su grupo de la primera fase, en el que sellaron su pase a octavos Holanda y Japón.

El destino ha querido además que Eto'o haya sido el 'verdugo' de las ilusiones de su continente, que con el Mazembe había logrado llegar a la final por primera vez en la historia del fútbol africano.

El Balón de Plata al segundo mejor jugador fue para el congoleño Dioko Kaluyituka, del sorprendente Mazembe, mientras que el argentino Andrés D'Alessandro (Inter de Porto Alegre) se llevó el Balón de Bronce.

Para el premio al juego limpio, que el año pasado fue ganado por el Atlante mexicano, el vencedor fue el Inter de Milán.

Aunque la FIFA no otorga un premio como tal al máximo goleador del torneo, ese honor recayó en el colombiano Mauricio Molina, una de las figuras del Mundial y estrella del Seongnam Ilhwa surcoreano, que quedó finalmente en cuarta posición tras caer ante el Inter de Porto Alegre este sábado (4-2).

Molina fue el autor de los dos tantos del campeón asiático en la recta final del partido, cuando ya todo estaba decidido.

Con su 'doblete' y el tanto conseguido hace una semana ante el Al Wahda emiratí, el volante colombiano logró terminar en primera posición y suceder como máximo anotador a otro sudamericano de un equipo surcoreano, el brasileño Denilson, que firmó en 2009 cuatro dianas para el Pohang Steelers.

"La FIFA no da premio al máximo goleador en este torneo, pero para mí es algo muy importante, un momento importante de mi carrera y algo que me hace mucha ilusión. Es muy importante terminar como máximo goleador de un Mundial, no hay muchos que lo puedan decir", comentó Molina a la AFP.