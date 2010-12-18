El temporal de nieve deja a Inglaterra sin sus partidos más importantes

El domingo, si no se suspende, se jugará el West Bromwich - Wolverhampton, mientras que el lunes está programado el Manchester City - Everton.

En otro partido de la jornada, el Wigan (18º), que se enfrentaba al Aston Villa (14º), anunció que no se disputará debido a las fuertes nevadas caídas recientemente en la ciudad del norte de Inglaterra.

En tres de los seis duelos aplazados están implicados cuatro de los cinco primeros de la tabla, ya que no se jugarán el Blackpool-Tottenham, el Arsenal-Stoke City, ni el Chelsea-Manchester United.

