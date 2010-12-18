El Barça termina el año como líder tras golear al Espanyol

"Hemos pasado con nota la salida más complicada de la temporada. Acabamos de ganar a un muy buen equipo, más allá de ser el rival de la ciudad. Este equipo no deja de sorprenderme y me da mucha tranquilidad para el futuro", dijo el técnico del Barcelona, Pep Guardiola.

Con este doblete, Villa elevó su cuenta a once tantos esta temporada, colocándose en tercera posición en la tabla de goleadores, detrás del portugués del Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo (18) y Messi (17).

El ex jugador del Valencia anotaría su segundo tanto en el 84, esta vez tras recibir un pase de Xavi, en el que también se plantó solo ante el portero camerunés, al que batió con un disparo cruzado.

MADRID (AFP) - El Barcelona protagonizó una nueva exhibición, derrotando en el clásico catalán como visitante al Espanyol (5-1), que no había perdido en su campo en la presente temporada, este sábado en la 16ª jornada de la liga española, y se aseguró terminar el año en primera posición de la tabla.

