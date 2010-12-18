El Barça termina el año como líder tras golear al Espanyol

MADRID (AFP) - El Barcelona protagonizó una nueva exhibición, derrotando en el clásico catalán como visitante al Espanyol (5-1), que no había perdido en su campo en la presente temporada, este sábado en la 16ª jornada de la liga española, y se aseguró terminar el año en primera posición de la tabla.
Dos dobletes de Pedro Rodríguez (19, 60) y David Villa (76, 84) y un tanto de Xavi Hernandez (30) dieron el triunfo a los azulgranas en Cornellá, cuyo público ovacionó durante un minuto al barcelonista Andrés Iniesta, por su gesto en la final del Mundial a su amigo espanyolista Dani Jarque.
Iniesta había mostrado una camiseta con la leyenda: 'Dani Jarque, siempre con nosotros', después de marcar en la prolongación (minuto 116) el gol de la victoria en la final del Mundial de Sudáfrica-2010 contra Holanda (1-0), el 11 de julio en Johannesburgo, una prenda que luego regaló al Espanyol.
Esta era la décima victoria consecutiva del Barcelona en la liga española esta temporada.
El Espanyol, en su primer revés esta campaña en su campo, marcó el tanto del honor en el minuto 63, por medio del delantero argentino Pablo Daniel Osvaldo.
Pedrito abrió el marcador en el minuto 19. Tras recibir un balón de Sergio Busquets y cedió hacia atrás al argentino Leo Messi, quien le devolvió el cuero con un pase al hueco y el canario anotó.
Xavi aumentaría la cuenta en el 30, en una jugada en la que también intervendrían Pedrito y Messi, quien centró para que el volante resolviera con dos disparos, después de haber fallado el primero.
Pedrito pondría el tercero en el 60, al recoger un rechace del portero camerunés Carlos Kameni a disparo de Messi.
Villa marcaría el primero de sus tantos en el 75 tras recibir un pase de Messi, que dejó solo al asturiano frente a Kameni al que batió en la salida.
El ex jugador del Valencia anotaría su segundo tanto en el 84, esta vez tras recibir un pase de Xavi, en el que también se plantó solo ante el portero camerunés, al que batió con un disparo cruzado.
Con este doblete, Villa elevó su cuenta a once tantos esta temporada, colocándose en tercera posición en la tabla de goleadores, detrás del portugués del Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo (18) y Messi (17).
"Hemos pasado con nota la salida más complicada de la temporada. Acabamos de ganar a un muy buen equipo, más allá de ser el rival de la ciudad. Este equipo no deja de sorprenderme y me da mucha tranquilidad para el futuro", dijo el técnico del Barcelona, Pep Guardiola.
El Barcelona ha marcado 26 goles en los últimos cinco partidos, lleva 51 en 16 jornadas y va camino de batir el récord del Real Madrid de 107 tantos de la temporada 1989-90.
Tras su derrota ante el Barcelona, el Espanyol quedó a cinco puntos del Villarreal (3º) y perdió la cuarta posición, que le arrebató el Valencia, que ganó por 2-1 este sábado en terreno de la Real Sociedad, gracias a un gol en el descuento de Aritz Aduriz (90+1).
Xabi Prieto había adelantado a la Real Sociedad (9º) con un gol de penal (23), pero el Valencia le dio la vuelta al marcador con los tantos del argentino Tino Costa (45+2) y Aduriz.
Valencia y Espanyol tienen ahora los mismos puntos (28), pero el equipo levantino tiene una mejor diferencia de goles (+5 y -4).
Por su parte, el Villarreal, que derrotó sin problemas por 3-1 al Mallorca (10º), se aseguró finalizar 2010 como tercero de la tabla, por detrás del FC Barcelona y Real Madrid.
El "Submarino amarillo" se impuso gracias a los goles de sus estrellas (Santi Cazorla, el italiano Giuseppe Rossi y el brasileño Nilmar).
Además, en otros encuentros disputados este sábado, el Athletic de Bilbao (6º) se impuso 2-1 en el campo del Levante (16º), mientras que el Deportivo La Coruña (13º) y el Sporting Gijón (19º y penúltimo) igualaron 1-1 en el estadio de Riazor.
Real Madrid, segundo clasificado, recibe el domingo en su estadio Santiago Bernabéu al alicaído Sevilla FC (11º) y en caso de victoria terminaría el año a dos puntos del Barcelona, pero un tropiezo la alejaría del cuadro azulgrana.
-- Estos fueron los resultados de la jornada:
- Sábado:
Levante - Athletic 1 - 2
Deportivo - Sporting 1 - 1
Villarreal - Mallorca 3 - 1
Espanyol - Barcelona 1 - 5
Real Sociedad - Valencia 1 - 2
- Domingo :
(16H00 GMT) Almería - Getafe
Osasuna - Zaragoza
(18H00 GMT) Málaga - Atlético Madrid
(20H00 GMT) Real Madrid - Sevilla
- Lunes:
(20H00 GMT) Racing Santander - Hércules
Clasificación:
PosiciónPtsJGEPGFGCDif1. Barcelona43161411519422. Real Madrid381512213812263. Villarreal331610333014164. Valencia2816844241955. Espanyol28169161822-46. Athletic25168172527-27. Atlético de Madrid2315726241958. Getafe2315726232039. Real Sociedad22167182226-410. Mallorca21166371620-411. Sevilla20156272126-512. Hércules18155371822-413. Deportivo18164661319-614. Racing17155281323-1015. Osasuna16154471520-516. Levante15164391826-817. Almería13152761322-918. Málaga131541102032-1219. Sporting12162681324-1120. Zaragoza9151681427-13
