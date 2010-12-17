Celso Roth defiende a sus jugadores y lamenta oportunidad perdida

Inter de Porto Alegre, primer equipo brasileño y sudamericano que participa en un Mundial de Clubes y no consigue llegar a la final, aspiraba en esta competición a revivir las mieles de 2006, cuando consiguió un histórico título mundial ante el Barcelona español (1-0) en Yokohama (Japón).

"No conseguimos marcar y eso lo marcó todo. Hay que agradecer a los aficionados su apoyo y queremos demostrarles que estamos mentalizados para hacerlo lo mejor posible", afirmó.

"No conseguimos el objetivo principal, que era llegar a la final. Tenemos compromisos con nuestros hinchas. Por eso hay que tratar de vencer mañana. Tenemos que trabajar para conseguir esta victoria", dijo.

Sobre su continuidad, teniendo en cuenta que tiene contrato hasta el 31 de diciembre, Roth apuntó que habían acordado hablar del asunto tras el Mundial de Clubes y que ese plan continúa en pie, por lo que ahora no es momento de abordar el asunto.

"No somos perdedores. Para estar aquí hay que ganar la Copa Libertadores, ha sido un gran año por ello y hemos llegado aquí como premio. No puedo considerar que seamos un equipo perdedor, sino simplemente un equipo que ha dejado pasar una buena oportunidad", explicó el veterano técnico.

