Artículo

Blatter pide disculpas por comentario sobre homosexuales en Qatar-2022

17 diciembre 2010 22:09

ABU DABI (AFP) - El presidente de la Federación Internacional de Fútbol (FIFA), Joseph Blatter, pidió disculpas públicamente este viernes por su comentario del lunes aconsejando a gays y lesbianas que se abstuvieran de mantener relaciones sexuales durante el Mundial de Qatar-2022.

"Lamento mi comentario, no tenía intención de herir a nadie. Estamos en contra de la discriminación. Pido disculpas por ese comentario", comentó este viernes en una rueda de prensa en Abu Dabi.

Blatter se refería así a sus palabras del lunes en una intervención ante la prensa en Sudáfrica, donde le preguntaron sobre el malestar de activistas homosexuales ante la elección para el Mundial-2022 de un país donde las relaciones entre personas del mismo sexo están castigadas por la ley.

"Creo que deberían simplemente abstenerse de toda actividad sexual", señaló a modo de broma, antes de hablar de la posición del organismo en contra de la discriminación.

Este comentario alcanzó una gran repercusión internacional y fue criticado en los últimos días por asociaciones y colectivos de homosexuales, que solicitaron a Blatter una disculpa pública.

"Lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y transexuales no se merecen esas burlas. Muchos viven en países donde pueden ser ejecutados o encarcelados si son descubiertos, estas personas merecen nuestra ayuda y respeto", señaló Chris Basiurski, de la británica Red de Hinchas Gays de Fútbol.

Uno de los primeros en reaccionar a las palabras de Blatter en Sudáfrica había sido John Amaechi, ex jugador de básquetbol de la NBA que reveló su homosexualidad en 2007 y que criticó en su blog "la ignorancia arcaica, neandertal" del dirigente suizo.

