Blatter pide disculpas por comentario sobre homosexuales en Qatar-2022

Uno de los primeros en reaccionar a las palabras de Blatter en Sudáfrica había sido John Amaechi, ex jugador de básquetbol de la NBA que reveló su homosexualidad en 2007 y que criticó en su blog "la ignorancia arcaica, neandertal" del dirigente suizo.

"Lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y transexuales no se merecen esas burlas. Muchos viven en países donde pueden ser ejecutados o encarcelados si son descubiertos, estas personas merecen nuestra ayuda y respeto", señaló Chris Basiurski, de la británica Red de Hinchas Gays de Fútbol.

"Lamento mi comentario, no tenía intención de herir a nadie. Estamos en contra de la discriminación. Pido disculpas por ese comentario", comentó este viernes en una rueda de prensa en Abu Dabi.

Copyright ©2016 Perform Group. All rights reserved.

Data provided by Opta Sports. Articles provided by OMNISPORT.